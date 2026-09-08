13 killed, 22 injured in drone attack in Sudan’s North Kordofan State

KHARTOUM, Sept. 8 — At least 13 people were killed and 22 others injured on Tuesday in a drone attack targeting civilian facilities and objects in the city of Um Rawaba, North Kordofan State, central Sudan, according to a Sudanese volunteer group.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network, the volunteer group, described the incident as “a new massacre” and blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for the strike.

An eyewitness told Xinhua that the attack occurred at around 1 p.m. local time, targeting a small market, the local courthouse, and nearby residential homes.

The eyewitness said a drone carried out several successive strikes, firing three missiles that struck the courthouse yard, where civilians had gathered, as well as administrative buildings within the court complex.

The strikes sparked panic, prompting people to flee, while others rushed to help the injured, the eyewitness said, adding that most of the injured were taken to Um Rawaba Hospital for treatment.

North Kordofan State has seen an escalation in drone attacks and military operations amid the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF, which began in April 2023.

The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions of people both inside and outside Sudan, while causing widespread destruction of infrastructure and disrupting essential services across the country. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)