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China renews blue alerts for rainstorms, gales
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China renews blue alerts for rainstorms, gales

April 6, 2026

BEIJING, April 6  — China’s National Meteorological Center renewed a blue alert for rainstorms and a blue alert for gales on Monday, forecasting heavy downpours in the south and strong winds in the north.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected in parts of the regions south of the Yangtze River and other parts of south China, with some areas experiencing rainstorms or even torrential rains.

Meanwhile, strong winds will sweep parts of northwest China, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, north China and northeast China.

Starting from Tuesday night, the rain-hit areas in the south will see a shift northward.

Meteorological experts warned the public, especially travelers, to stay alert and avoid mountainous areas, river valleys and low-lying regions in the affected areas.

The center also forecast light to moderate snow or sleet, and blizzards, for parts of northeast China, Qinghai Province in northwest China and Xizang Autonomous Region in the country’s southwest on Monday.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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