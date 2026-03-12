South Africa summons U.S. ambassador over controversial remarks

JOHANNESBURG, March 12– South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation formally summoned U.S. Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III on Wednesday, following a series of inflammatory remarks that have significantly strained bilateral relations.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola confirmed during a media briefing that Bozell was called in to explain “undiplomatic remarks” that disregarded established protocols and judicial sovereignty.

Lamola emphasized that while South Africa welcomes active public diplomacy, foreign envoys must respect international etiquette and the country’s sovereignty.

Speaking at a meeting in South Africa’s Western Cape Province on Tuesday, Bozell accused the South African government, led by the ruling African National Congress, of practicing “racial discrimination” against white people.

He also criticized South Africa’s participation in the BRICS mechanism, its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and its friendly ties with Iran.

Bozell’s remarks drew widespread criticism in South Africa. The influential black nationalist left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters party called on the government to declare Bozell persona non grata and expel him from the country.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the office in January 2025, relations between the United States and South Africa have remained strained across political, economic and diplomatic fronts.

In March 2025, Trump nominated conservative activist Bozell, a long-time critic of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress, as U.S. ambassador to South Africa. Bozell arrived in the country in February this year to take up the post. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 23