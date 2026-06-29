Putin says Russian forces advancing across multiple fronts in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 29 — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Russian forces are continuing offensive operations across multiple sectors of the front line in Ukraine, announcing advances in several key directions.

Speaking in an interview with local media, Putin said Russia’s military is making steady progress while pursuing the objectives of the military operation.

Putin said the immediate objective of Russian forces in the Sumy and Vovchansk directions is to establish a security zone along Russia’s border following Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region and continued attacks on border areas.

He said Russian troops were about 10.5 km from the city of Sumy and stressed that Russia currently had no political plans regarding the city or the wider Sumy region.

Describing the situation along other sectors of the front, Putin said Russian forces were positioned between 2.5 km and 5 km from the western outskirts of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, adding that Ukrainian counterattacks had failed to halt their advance.

He also said Russian troops had nearly encircled an estimated 5,000 Ukrainian troops near Rubtsy on the left bank of the Oskol River, saying about 2 km remained before the encirclement was completed.

According to Putin, Russian forces have also continued advancing toward Slavyansk and Krasny Liman, while making gains near Dobropolye and Konstantinovka. He explained that Russian troops control 96 percent of Konstantinovka, with mopping-up operations continuing in the remaining areas.

Putin further said Russian troops operating under the East group of forces were advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region, while the Dnepr group of forces continued operations toward Zaporizhzhia along the Kakhovka Reservoir.

Putin questioned European leaders’ recent statements about Ukraine’s battlefield performance and its use of drones, saying he was unaware of any significant Ukrainian territorial gains. (NamibiaDaily News / Xinhua)

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