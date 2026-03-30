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Spain closes airspace to aircraft involved in Iran war
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Spain closes airspace to aircraft involved in Iran war

March 30, 2026

MADRID, March 30 — The Spanish government has closed its airspace to all flights associated with U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran, including U.S. aircraft deployed in third countries such as the United Kingdom and France, according to media reports on Monday.

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo confirmed the decision in an interview with radio station Cadena Ser. He said the move was “part of the Spanish government’s decision not to participate in or support this war, which was begun unilaterally and violates international law.”

The restrictions apply to flights taking off from or landing in Spanish territory, as well as aircraft flying over the country, reported the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Spain had already prohibited the use of U.S. military bases on its territory, including Rota and Moron de la Frontera, in connection with the conflict.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been among the most vocal European critics of the U.S. and Israeli actions, repeatedly emphasizing the message “No to the war.” Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened potential trade measures against Spain, although no concrete actions have been announced. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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