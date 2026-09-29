Ukrainian attack damages railway tracks in Russia’s Bryansk region

MOSCOW, Sept. 29 — A Ukrainian attack damaged railway tracks along the Trosna-Rzhanitsa section in Russia’s Bryansk region as a train was passing through, regional governor Yegor Kovalchuk said Tuesday.

Traffic in the affected area has been suspended, and a repair crew has begun restoration work, Kovalchuk said, adding that there were no casualties.

The press service of the Moscow Railway said train traffic on the Rzhanitsa-Trosna section was temporarily suspended.

The incident came a day after a railway bridge partially collapsed in the Bryansk region following a Ukrainian drone attack. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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