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Ukrainian attack damages railway tracks in Russia’s Bryansk region
People are seen at the site of a residential area hit by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine May 1, 2023. Governor of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military-Civil Administration Serhii Lysak via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
International

Ukrainian attack damages railway tracks in Russia’s Bryansk region

September 29, 2026

MOSCOW, Sept. 29  — A Ukrainian attack damaged railway tracks along the Trosna-Rzhanitsa section in Russia’s Bryansk region as a train was passing through, regional governor Yegor Kovalchuk said Tuesday.

Traffic in the affected area has been suspended, and a repair crew has begun restoration work, Kovalchuk said, adding that there were no casualties.

The press service of the Moscow Railway said train traffic on the Rzhanitsa-Trosna section was temporarily suspended.

The incident came a day after a railway bridge partially collapsed in the Bryansk region following a Ukrainian drone attack. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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