Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Ukraine strikes Russian airbase in Voronezh Region
Ukraine strikes Russian airbase in Voronezh Region
EuropeInternational

Ukraine strikes Russian airbase in Voronezh Region

July 5, 2025

KIEV/MOSCOW, July 5 — Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces on Saturday carried out a strike on the Borysoglebsk airfield in Russia’s Voronezh Region, said the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The operation is part of Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to degrade Russia’s airstrike capabilities against Ukraine, the general staff said in a statement.

The airfield serves as a home base for Russian Su-34, Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets, said the statement. “A depot containing glide bombs, a trainer aircraft and possibly additional aircraft were hit during the strike.”

On the same day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that its air defense downed over 100 Ukrainian drones across multiple Russian regions overnight.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on social media that two drones flying towards Moscow were repelled.

Voronezh Governor Aleksandr Gusev said no casualties were reported following the attack, and a power line broke down in one of the region’s municipalities due to a falling drone wreckage. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 141
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

2 killed in explosion at S.Korea’s industrial waste...

March 29, 2022

Cuba receives medical supply donation from China as...

August 29, 2021

Portugal starts to issue COVID-19 passport.

June 16, 2021

French researcher warns of constitutional crisis in America

November 20, 2021

European stocks slump as turmoil over U.S. tariffs...

April 7, 2025

Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at...

January 20, 2022

Ukraine mourns shopping mall attack victims, war crimes...

June 28, 2022

France urges Britain to decide on Brexit accord...

February 15, 2019

World population to reach 8 bln on Nov....

July 11, 2022

No legal basis, mechanism to hold China liable...

July 30, 2021