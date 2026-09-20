Israeli man killed in West Bank shooting, Palestinian shot dead in separate incident

JERUSALEM, Sept. 20– An Israeli man died after being critically wounded in a shooting attack in the West Bank on Sunday, while Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian in a separate incident that the military described as an attempted car-ramming attack.

The shooting occurred near the Israeli settlement of Neve Tzuf, northwest of Ramallah, where a gunman opened fire from a vehicle at Israelis near a spring before fleeing, according to the military and Israeli emergency services.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the hospital said.

Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir held a security assessment following the shooting and ordered additional troops to be deployed to continue the manhunt for the shooter, the military said.

Separately, the military said troops shot dead a Palestinian who attempted to ram soldiers operating in the Ganim area of the northern West Bank, adding that no Israeli soldiers were injured.

The incidents came hours before the start of the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, as Israeli police and the military reinforced forces and raised alert levels across the West Bank and other fronts amid heightened tensions during the holiday period.

Additional forces were deployed, while the air force and navy were placed on heightened alert, the military said. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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