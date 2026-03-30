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Iran executes 2 over “terrorist” acts
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Iran executes 2 over “terrorist” acts

March 30, 2026

TEHRAN, March 30 — Iran on Monday executed two members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), designated by Iran as a terrorist group, for committing “multiple terror acts” in Tehran, Iran’s official media reported.

The MKO members, identified as Akbar Daneshvarkar and Mohammad Taqavi Sangdehi, were hanged after the Supreme Court of Iran upheld their death sentences, according to the Mizan news agency, affiliated with Iran’s judiciary.

During the deadly “riots” in Iran in January, the MKO contacted the two convicts, plotting to confront Iran’s security forces, the report said.

According to Mizan, Sangdehi was involved in identifying Iran’s sensitive locations and plotting operations against various centers and institutions.

Daneshvarkar had also taken part in recent “riots,” devising tactics against Iran’s military and law enforcement forces, the report said.

Iran accuses the MKO of having assassinated tens of thousands of Iranian citizens. (Namibia Daily News /Xinhua)

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