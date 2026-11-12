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Indonesian police launch treason probe into suspects in presidential wiretapping case
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Indonesian police launch treason probe into suspects in presidential wiretapping case

November 12, 2026

JAKARTA, Nov. 12 — Indonesian police have launched an investigation into alleged treason involving four officials implicated in a wiretapping case targeting President Prabowo Subianto, National Police Chief Suyudi Ario Seto said Thursday.

Speaking at a working meeting of the House of Representatives, Suyudi said police are investigating whether those involved have conspired to overthrow the government, in addition to allegations of illegal wiretapping, unauthorized access to electronic systems and deletion of electronic documents.

Police earlier named four people, including the former police chief, as suspects in connection with the alleged illegal wiretapping of communications involving Prabowo and several others. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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