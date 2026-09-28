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Somali forces foil terror attack in southwestern region
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Somali forces foil terror attack in southwestern region

September 28, 2026

MOGADISHU, Sept. 28– Somalia on Monday confirmed that government troops had repelled a dawn attack on Baidoa, the capital of Southwest State, by al-Shabaab militants. The Ministry of Defense said the assault was launched jointly by al-Shabaab and militias loyal to ousted Southwest State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed, also known as Laftagareen.

“The Somali Armed Forces this morning inflicted a major defeat on al-Shabaab terrorists and militias loyal to Laftagareen, which have merged, after they launched an attack on Baidoa that began with explosions,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said government forces had bravely repelled the attack, inflicting heavy casualties on the assailants. It added that troops remained in full control of the city and were pursuing the fleeing militants.

“The allied terrorist militias fled, abandoning their dead and wounded. Further details will be released in due course,” the ministry said. Al-Shabaab has not yet commented on the operation. The latest attack came as the government continues its offensive against the militant group. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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