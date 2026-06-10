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Chinese, DR Congo experts discuss cooperation on Ebola response
Africa

Chinese, DR Congo experts discuss cooperation on Ebola response

June 10, 2026

KINSHASA, June 10– A Chinese medical expert team on Wednesday met with Jean-Jacques Muyembe, head of the National Institute of Biomedical Research of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), to discuss cooperation in tackling the country’s ongoing Ebola outbreak.

The two sides exchanged views on the current epidemic situation, priorities for prevention and control, laboratory testing, case management and broader public health cooperation.

Muyembe welcomed the arrival of the Chinese experts and their support for Ebola prevention and control, saying that the DRC, despite having dealt with multiple Ebola outbreaks, still faces many challenges in the current response.

China has extensive experience in building public health systems, controlling infectious diseases and providing medical treatment, Muyembe said, noting that he looked forward to stronger practical cooperation to enhance epidemic response capacity.

China has repeatedly offered support when the DRC faced public health crises, reflecting the deep friendship and solidarity between the two peoples, he added.

Lu Ming, head of the Chinese expert team, said the team came to the DRC to strengthen communication and coordination with Congolese health authorities, medical institutions, disease control agencies, and research institutes, based on the country’s actual needs.

Lu said the team would provide support within its capacity for the DRC’s Ebola response and work with Congolese counterparts to help bring the outbreak under control as soon as possible. The five-member Chinese expert team arrived in Kinshasa on June 2 for a three-month mission to support the DRC’s fight against the Ebola outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared on May 17 that the Ebola outbreak constituted a public health emergency of international concern. On June 1, China’s National Health Commission announced the dispatch of a high-level medical team to support the DRC in its fight against Ebola. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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