Africa

Zimbabwean president honors highest-ranked female boxer in Africa

April 26, 2022

HARARE, April 26 — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday praised the country’s highest-ranked female boxer in Africa Kudakwashe Chiwandire.
Chiwandire won the WBC interim super bantamweight title in late February, beating Zambian boxer Catherine Phiri.
Chiwandire becomes the highest-ranked female boxer in Africa across all weight categories and the only female boxer currently holding a WBC title in Africa.
“This is a remarkable milestone as she has also become the highest-ranked Zimbabwean boxer in the history of boxing in the country.
“By winning this coveted title, Kudakwashe has indeed ‘broken the bias’ and excelled in a previously male-dominated sport,” Mnangagwa said at a reception hosted for Chiwandire.
He said her victory is testimony that women can achieve great exploits in all spheres of life in general and sport in particular.
“Furthermore, this achievement reinforces the immense potential and success of Zimbabwean women in sport,” the president said.
Mnangagwa urged youths in the country to shun drug and substance abuse and focus on safe, beneficial, and productive activities such as sports.
He said his government is committed to addressing challenges bedeviling the sports sector, which include limited investment and adverse lack of equipment and standard facilities.
“I implore the corporate sector to support the sporting sector towards a competitive industry that benefits both sportspersons and the nation as a whole,” Mnangagwa said.    (Xinhua)

