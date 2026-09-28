2 separatist fighters killed in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Sept. 28 — Cameroonian forces have killed two separatist fighters, including a commander, in the restive English-speaking Northwest Region, security sources said Monday.

The fighters were killed during an operation Sunday night in Bambili, a locality in the region, an army official said. “Bambili is predominantly inhabited by students, and these separatist terrorists were coming to kidnap students.

Our troops were alerted and immediately intervened and neutralized them before they could commit the act,” the official told Xinhua. The official also said the two fighters had been involved in kidnappings for ransom and attacks on soldiers.

The Cameroonian army has deployed additional troops to the restive Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions ahead of Oct. 1, when separatist groups mark what they call “Independence Day.” This year marks nine years since separatists declared an independent state, which they call Ambazonia, in the two Anglophone regions. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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