RwandAir to launch Zanzibar-Mombasa route to boost East Africa connectivity

October 1, 2025

KIGALI, Oct. 1  — RwandAir has announced the launch of a new Zanzibar-Mombasa service, set to begin on Dec. 1, the airline said in a statement Tuesday.

The new route will link Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, with two of East Africa’s popular coastal destinations, offering travelers access to Zanzibar’s beaches and Mombasa’s cultural and marine attractions, according to the statement.

Flights will operate four times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays — using a Boeing 737 aircraft.

The move marks RwandAir’s return to Mombasa after suspending services in 2019, while also adding Zanzibar as a new destination.

With the addition, the carrier will serve three destinations in Tanzania and two in Kenya, further strengthening its regional presence. (Xinhua)

