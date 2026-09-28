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China to work with U.S. to implement common understandings between two presidents: spokesperson
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China to work with U.S. to implement common understandings between two presidents: spokesperson

September 28, 2026

BEIJING, Sept. 28– China is ready to work with the United States to implement the important common understandings between the two heads of state and promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of bilateral ties, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular news briefing after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to the U.S. from Sept. 23 to 25 at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The two presidents had an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-U.S. relations and world peace and development, reaching a series of important common understandings.

Both sides agreed to build a constructive relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity. They also agreed to support each other as China will host the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November and the United States will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in December. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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