Entertainment Shanghai Melody Episode 1 August 29, 2026 A new journey begins! Discover the story, the culture and the melody of Shanghai. Watch Episode 1 now! http://namibiadailynews.info/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/Shanghai-Melody-Ep-1.mp4 Post Views: 145 Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Email 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Namibia Daily News previous post Rescuers push deeper into mudslide-hit areas at Xizang border port: emergency management official next post East African countries adopt communique to promote future-ready education systems You may also like Namibia to attend inaugural regional esports tournament October 4, 2022 Onesi Legend wins Ruacana Power Sports Tournament March 26, 2018 Global Citizen Festival to partner with DStv, SABC,... October 25, 2018 NAMAS TO CROWN BEST AFRO-POP AND COLLABORATION THIS... August 27, 2020 NWR concludes social media giveaway November 5, 2021 Swimmers in top shape October 12, 2021 GAZZA CROWNED BEST OF THE DECADE AT EMOTIONAL... November 2, 2020 DStv Showcases Spectacular Sports this Festive Season December 13, 2018 BBNaija Season 4 Hits DStv and GOtv Screens... June 6, 2019 Songstresses dominate 63rd Grammy Awards. March 15, 2021