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East African countries adopt communique to promote future-ready education systems
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East African countries adopt communique to promote future-ready education systems

August 29, 2026

NAIROBI, Aug. 29 — The second East African Community (EAC) Regional Conference on Education concluded on Friday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, with delegates adopting resolutions to promote formal learning that is technology-driven, student-centered and aligned with the jobs of the future.

Nearly 600 participants, including education ministers, scholars, and representatives from donor organizations, civil society and industry, attended the five-day conference held under the theme of “Transforming Education in East Africa: From Commitments to Impact, Fostering Resilience and Future-Ready Systems for Sustainable Development.”

Topics discussed during the conference included the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) to ease learning, capacity building for teachers, and sustainable financing toward lifelong learning.

In their communique, delegates resolved to promote early childhood education, modernize learning facilities, advance digitization, pursue evidence-based policy reforms, and strengthen vocational training institutions in the region to tackle skills gaps and unemployment while fostering industrial competitiveness.

In addition, EAC member states resolved to increase domestic financing toward education, deepen integration for teachers’ and learners’ mobility, and establish a regional initiative to support foundational learning.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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