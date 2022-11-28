Trending Now
Entertainment

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” tops North American box office for 3rd straight weekend

November 28, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27 — Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” led North American box office charts for the third straight weekend with an estimated three-day cume of 45.9 million U.S. dollars, showed figures from the measurement firm Comscore on Sunday.
The blockbuster has earned 367.7 million dollars in North America to date.
Directed by African-American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, the sequel to 2018’s box office hit “Black Panther” stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Florence Kasumba, among others. The film follows the heroes of the fictional kingdom of Wakanda who fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.
Overseas, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” took in 32.1 million over the weekend. The film has grossed an estimated 308 million dollars internationally for a global total of 676 million dollars. (Xinhua)

