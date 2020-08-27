NAMAS TO CROWN BEST AFRO-POP AND COLLABORATION THIS WEEKEND.





Windhoek,Aug 27– Windhoek – The first virtual NAMA premier event will go live this coming Saturday, 29th August.

The live show will start exactly at 18h00 to 20h00. For the first weekend the NAMAs will only award two categories

being Best Afro-Pop and Best Collaboration. Tickets to this premier event will cost only N$10, which gives you

access to the entire 2-hour show provided you have data to watch the show.

“We are definitely ready to deliver the first NAMA event as part of our 8- weekend series. We obviously had to tone

down this weekend’s event because of the 10 persons allowed limitation and that is why you will for instance not

see any dancers on stage and an extremely limited technical crew to make this work. Tickets are available at

Webtickets and we encourage all music fans to buy their tickets and watch the event live as we name the Best

Afro Pop and Best Collaboration on Saturday” said Tim Ekandjo.

The nominees for Best Afro Pop are:

Sally Boss Madam (Center ft Don Kamati), KP Illest (Energy ft Ice Prince), Blossom Queen (Uvandje), Monique

English (Red ft ESB) and Rose BLVC (Shadow).

The nominees for Best Collaboration are:

Adora (sim Di A ft Jayden), KP Illest (Energy ft Ice Prince), PDK (Saka ft Top Cheri, King Elegant & Athawise),

Berthold Mbinda (Sofia ft Kalux) and Kalux (“Ti Khoe ft Tate Buti)

The NAMAs will rebroadcast on NBC television every Sunday at 21h00. The rest of the NAMA Premier schedule

is as follows:

Weekend 1:

Sat, 29th August: Afro Pop & Best Collaboration

Weekend 2:

Fri, 4th Sept: Best Single & Best Traditional

Sat, 5th Sept: Best Gospel & Lifetime Achievement Award

Weekend 3:

Fri, 11th Sept: Best House & Best Producer

Sat, 12th Sept: Best Kwaito & Best Reggae

Weekend 4:

Fri, 25th Sept: Best Music Video & Best Group/Duo

Sat, 26th Sept Special NAMA Award

Weekend 5:

Fri, 9th Oct: Best Soukous Kwasa & Best Afrikaans

Sat, 10th Oct: Best Damara Punch & Best Oviritje

Weekend 6:

Fri, 16th Oct: Best Hip/Hop & Best R&B

Sat, 17th Oct: Best Pan African Artist & Song of the Year

Weekend 7:

Fri, 23rd Oct: Best Album of the Year

Sat, 24th Oct: Best Male Artist, Best Female Artist & Artist of the Year

Weekend 8:

Fri, 30th Oct: Best Newcomer & Artist of the Decade

Sat, 31st Oct: All Time Fan Favourite

NDN Reporter