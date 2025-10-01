Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica BOTSWANA-GABORONE-INDEPENDENCE DAY
BOTSWANA-GABORONE-INDEPENDENCE DAY
(251001) -- GABORONE, Oct. 1, 2025 (Xinhua) -- People gather together at a park in Gaborone, Botswana, Sept. 30, 2025. Duma Boko, president of Botswana, on Tuesday encouraged people to embrace unity and cooperation to safeguard and foster peace and harmony in the world. Boko made the remarks in a national address, broadcast live on Botswana Television to mark the 59th anniversary of Independence Day, calling on citizens of the southern African country to be patriotic, reflective, and forward-looking. TO GO WITH "Botswana's president promotes unity, cooperation during Independence Day speech" (Xinhua/Guo Chunju)
AfricaEntertainmentInternational

BOTSWANA-GABORONE-INDEPENDENCE DAY

October 1, 2025

GABORONE, Oct. 1, 2025 – – People gather together at a park in Gaborone, Botswana, Sept. 30, 2025.

Duma Boko, president of Botswana, on Tuesday encouraged people to embrace unity and cooperation to safeguard and foster peace and harmony in the world.

Boko made the remarks in a national address, broadcast live on Botswana Television to mark the 59th anniversary of Independence Day, calling on citizens of the southern African country to be patriotic, reflective, and forward-looking.

TO GO WITH “Botswana’s president promotes unity, cooperation during Independence Day speech” (Xinhua/Guo Chunju)

Post Views: 67
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

New Zealand starts mass vaccination in Auckland to...

August 1, 2021

Glitz, Glamour and the 76th Golden Globes Awards!

January 9, 2019

Zimbabwe’s tourism sector poised to boom with upgraded...

October 16, 2023

Cohen wins fistball tourney

September 28, 2021

Iran’s president vows not to surrender to U.S....

September 29, 2025

Botswana’s albinism community calls for more government support

June 13, 2023

South Africa to prioritize prosecution of suspects for...

July 17, 2021

Zambia reports good progress in COVID-19 vaccination program

July 18, 2021

Maldivian president declares 15-day state of emergency, former...

February 7, 2018

Africa’s HIV prevalence rate estimated at 13 percent

July 12, 2020
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.