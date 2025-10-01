BOTSWANA-GABORONE-INDEPENDENCE DAY

GABORONE, Oct. 1, 2025 – – People gather together at a park in Gaborone, Botswana, Sept. 30, 2025.

Duma Boko, president of Botswana, on Tuesday encouraged people to embrace unity and cooperation to safeguard and foster peace and harmony in the world.

Boko made the remarks in a national address, broadcast live on Botswana Television to mark the 59th anniversary of Independence Day, calling on citizens of the southern African country to be patriotic, reflective, and forward-looking.

