Windhoek,May 17– Durban finest DJ Tira this morning announced on his Facebook page that he is heading to Namibia, Windhoek for a night show called DropMonday.

“Its a beautiful Monday to go party in Namibia. Hhayi Malume abakuyeke! Windhoek what’s good Malume is on the way. #DropMonday tonite“

The music star did not give more details on whats this event is all about.

Robert Maseka

