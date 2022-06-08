Trending Now
Sandwich Tours in Swakopmund helps DRC fire victims with food and clothing

June 8, 2022

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 8 June 2022 – Sandwich Tours from Swakopmund showed love and support to the residents of the DRC informal settlement who lost their property in the shack fires that broke during the past couple of days.

The organisation handed out large quantities of food and clothing during that time of need on Monday evening.

“It’s so sad what happened to the locals in DRC, as about eight shacks burned down,” said the founder of the organisation, Clifton Gawaxab.

Sandwich Tours is a charitable organisation based in DRC, that offers guided tours around the settlement to tourists who are curious about the place and its people, and then uses the money to feed the poor.

“Sandwich Tours showed love but there is still a lot to give if we hold hands … show love to humanity,” Clifton said. – Namibia Daily News

