Tragic Accident Claims One Life and Leaves Another Injured

By Lylie Happiness

WINDHOEK, Sept. 13 — A devastating accident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon along Leonard Awala Street, in close proximity to the Teachers Resources Centre. The incident resulted in the loss of one life, while another individual sustained severe injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with the rear of a stationary car.

As reported by Warrant Officer Silas Shipandeni, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle has been identified as 37-year-old Edward Jakob Ndinoshili Edward. Tragically, Edward lost his life at the scene of the accident.

The injured passenger has been identified as Silas Erastus, who is currently receiving medical attention for the injuries sustained during the collision.

The sequence of events leading to this heart-wrenching accident unfolded as follows: Edward, the deceased, was behind the wheel of a vehicle affiliated with a driving school when it collided with a car that had come to a halt along the roadside. The driver of the stationary car, 42-year-old Tinashe Solimon Nyaguse, fortunately, emerged unscathed from the incident, escaping any physical injuries.

Officer Shipandeni further disclosed that Edward’s remains have been transported to the mortuary, and the necessary notifications have been made to his next of kin.

This tragic accident serves as a sombre reminder of the importance of road safety and vigilance while driving. Our thoughts go out to the affected individuals and their families during this difficult time. It is imperative that all road users exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such heartrending incidents from occurring in the future.

– Namibia Daily News