Benin records 73 pct implementation rate in UEMOA reform review

COTONOU, July 24– Benin achieved a 73-percent implementation rate in the 2026 annual review of reforms, policies, programs and community projects of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), according to a government press release issued on Thursday.

The review, held on Thursday at the Ministry of Economy and Finance in Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin, brought together a delegation from the UEMOA Commission and representatives of relevant ministries and sectoral institutions to assess the country’s implementation of UEMOA community legislation.

According to the press release, the assessment covered 145 community legal acts in three areas: economic governance and convergence, the common market, and sectoral policies.

The UEMOA Commission said Benin’s performance was satisfactory, noting that a score of 70 percent is considered the benchmark for demonstrating significant efforts by member states in implementing community reforms.

“The most important outcome for us today has been to see the very strong commitment of the Beninese authorities to achieving significant progress in the areas where further efforts are still needed before the next review,” President of the UEMOA Commission Abdoulaye Diop was quoted as saying.

Benin’s Minister of Economy and Finance Aristide Medenou said the result reflected the country’s continued commitment to regional integration and compliance with UEMOA obligations.

He reaffirmed the government’s determination to further improve Benin’s performance in future evaluations to strengthen economic and monetary integration within the regional bloc, according to the press release. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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