Four-year-old boy drowns in Namwater canal at Oahipanda village

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 27 – Four-year-old Amon Pombili Casper from Iilwiyongo village in Oshana was found drowned in the Namwater canal at Oshipanda village, Omusati on Sunday, 26 June 2022 at around midday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, the child lost his life in a section of the canal near his guardian’s house.

He was last seen in the house playing with his toy car at around 13h00 on Saturday, 25 June 2022 when his guardian reportedly left to work in his garden. The boy was left with four children aged between 16 and 17.

The four allegedly left the house at around 14h00 for the soccer field and were not aware whether the deceased was still in the house or not, as they suspected him to be with the guardian in the garden.

When the four got home at around 18h00 neither the deceased nor the guardian were at the house.

After checking with the guardian by cellphone a search was started around half an hour later. Following the child’s shoe prints led them to the canal where they discovered the child’s toy car, shoes and a can which he used to play with floating on top of the water.

Suspecting that the deceased might be drowned in the canal, they reported the incident at Ogongo Police Station and officers came to attend. However, the body was not discovered on a Saturday.

On Sunday, after a long search, police divers from the Oshana region discovered the boy’s body at 12h04 in the canal about 230 metres from where the deceased allegedly slipped into the water at Oshipanda village.

The body has been transported to the Okahao police mortuary for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

It’s alleged that the deceased came to his uncle’s house for a school holiday from Iiwiyongo village.

Next of kin Nicodemus Kasper (uncle) has been informed.

No foul play is suspected, however, the police investigation into this tragedy is ongoing. – Namibia Daily News