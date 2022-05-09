Project Shine continues in Swakopmund

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 9 May – A clean-up project under the slogan “my environment, my responsibility” launched in November last year is on target to end on 31 May 2022.

Project Shine was initiated by the Municipality of Swakopmund to create a platform where the community takes ownership of the environment and keeps the town of Swakopmund clean.

The project has two activities – a clean-up campaign as well as an awareness campaign. The clean-up campaign is to ensure that the highway from Swakopmund to Arandis and Hantis Bay is cleaned of litter. This has now been extended to beaches and open spaces in Swakopmund.

Selected groups consisting of churches, sports clubs, and non-profit organizations carry out the cleaning activities that started on 12 November 2021 and are set to end on 31 May 2022. There are prizes to be won at the end of each month.

Evaluators from Rossing Uranium Limited and Namibia Breweries Limited will judge the work of the groups based on the programme/schedule, monthly activity reports, general cleanliness, maintenance of the area, photographs, and the number of refuse bags collected, among other considerations.

A total of 822 plastic bags were filled with litter in January and February but the tally for March and April has not yet been released.

The project is sponsored by Rossing Uranium Limited, Namibia Breweries Limited, FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust (FNB Namibia) Bannerman Resources, Plastic Packaging and the Swakopmund municipality.