Street vendors vent frustrations about selling at Katima Mulilo

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 6 May 2022 – A group of vendors from Katima Mulilo got together this week to discuss a range of issues affecting their businesses.

The Native Small Traders Association (Nasta) represents vendors from all walks of life who held a meeting to air their grievances around trading in their town.

One, a pensioner, said she is a senior who does not have much to rely on as the N$1 300 grant she receives from the government is not enough. Life has become quite expensive and neither are her harvests from her fields enough. That’s why she chose to come and sell in town.

Another complainant, Prisca Sikopo, said she started selling at the first market near Jet Stores back in 1996. From there they were moved close to Cash and Carry and were told that a market was to be built during that period. They were then moved to a hall.

Once the open market was completed they were informed their names were no longer on the list of those getting stands in the market. Later, they extended the market outside but still, she was not placed. So she went back to selling in the streets. When the mayor came and officially opened the market he recognised those that did not get stands and promised to open another market for them.

“After some time officials came and proposed the Chotto market, however, we informed them that we wanted a market in the CBD as Chotto was too far for our target market, our customers,” Sikopo said

They were then informed of two other options behind Shoprite and near the Sports Complex and are still waiting as those promises have not yet been fulfilled.

“We are concerned as to where do they want to take us now if they don’t want us in the streets when they have not yet built another market for us,” she added.

Another said in their years of travel they have seen vendors everywhere they have been, however, it surprised them that, in an independent country such as Namibia, vendors are not allowed. They feared that the true meaning of independence has been lost and that they suffer. Yet they are the ones who elected people who are supposed to represent them where they live. They feel it is pointless complaining to the council If they are the same people confiscating the goods that they sell.

Nasta chairperson, Simasiku Beaven, said among their recommendations to solve the conflicts there are arrangements that can be made to accommodate vendors as pillars of the local economy. These vendors are willing to pay occupational tax or royalty fees to the council. Decentralisation of business services in a country with a small population like Namibia is irrelevant. Authorities, as they attempt to develop their region, must consider factors such as population growth, the income rate of their society and ways to reduce unemployment.

Muyoba Muyoba, public relations officer for the Katima Mulilo Town Council, said the town has rules and regulations that it abides by, and, as such, does not allow anyone to sell on the streets unless a prior agreement has been made with the council.

He added there is no reason for Namibian citizens to be selling on the streets as the council has made space available for such transactions. There is more than enough space that could accommodate all vendors and people with complaints should approach the council. – Namibia Daily News