Iran’s IRGC claims fresh strikes targeting U.S. bases, assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan

TEHRAN, July 24 — Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Friday that its forces had launched fresh retaliatory strikes against U.S. bases and assets in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

In statements carried by its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said the attacks were carried out in response to what it described as U.S. “crimes” against Iran.

The IRGC said its forces had struck and completely destroyed a “very large” U.S. ammunition depot at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait with “advanced and ultra-heavy” kamikaze drones.

It added that its forces also attacked facilities housing U.S. forces at the base, causing casualties.

According to the IRGC, its forces completed an earlier military operation against the data center of U.S. company Amazon in Bahrain, destroying its remaining building.

It further claimed to have demolished three U.S. ammunition and equipment depots at the Al-Adiri Camp in Kuwait, and struck the watchtower of the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, causing significant damage.

The IRGC also said its aerospace forces had carried out a “crushing” attack on Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, causing significant damage to a number of U.S. fighter aircraft.

It added that barracks housing U.S. forces at the base had also been struck, causing casualties among U.S. personnel.

According to the IRGC, its forces carried out “surprise” operations against U.S. military positions in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan region, destroying a Patriot air defense system and an espionage balloon and hitting the U.S. troop accommodation facilities.

The IRGC also announced that its air defenses intercepted a U.S. cruise missile over Iran’s southeastern Kahnuj County on Thursday night.

Earlier on Friday, the Iranian Army announced in a statement on its website that its forces had targeted “important” U.S. military centers in Jordan and Bahrain in fresh drone strikes.

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command said in a post on social media platform X early Friday that its forces had “successfully completed the 13th straight night of strikes against Iran.”

It said U.S. forces had targeted “Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

According to the latest figures released by Iran’s Health Ministry, at least 55 people have been killed and 629 others wounded in U.S. strikes against Iran since June 27.

The U.S. military has launched several waves of strikes against Iran’s southern provinces in recent days, claiming that the attacks are in response to Iranian forces’ targeting of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, and aimed at “degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping.”

Iran has responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. military bases and facilities across the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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