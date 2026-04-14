Bridging Education and Industry at the 2026 NUST Eenhana Metropolitan Career Fair

Windhoek, April. 15 – – The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), in partnership with Metropolitan, successfully hosted the 2026 NUST Eenhana Metropolitan Career Fair, bringing together over 1,100 learners, 50+ teachers, and over 35 industry representatives from across the northern regions.

Students who attended gained a meaningful understanding of a wide range of career paths, expanded their professional networks, and learned about study options, scholarships, and internship opportunities that can help shape their educational and career journeys.

Held over two days, the career fair attracted participation from 45 schools and featured 15 exhibitors, creating a lively platform for engagement between academia, industry, and future professionals.

In addition to learners and educators, the event was attended by representatives from the Directorate of Education, out-of-school youth, and members of the public, further widening its impact and reach within the community.

Under the theme “Advancing Knowledge and Technological Innovations for Sustainable Development,” the event highlighted the critical role of education and innovation in shaping Namibia’s future workforce.

As a long-standing partner, Metropolitan proudly sponsored the career fair for the third consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to youth empowerment and skills development.

Speaking at the official opening, Lineekela Naukushu, Metropolitan’s Northern Regional Manager, emphasised the importance of investing in young people and embracing innovation:

“We live in a time where knowledge and technology are shaping the future of our economies and societies. Sustainable development begins with investing in people, and platforms like this career fair are essential in preparing young Namibians to lead that future.”

Dr Lukas Shikulo, Head of Campus: NUST Eenhana Satellite Campus, stressed the broader value of the initiative and the importance of partnerships:

“The Career Fairs connect prospective students to future possibilities by providing direct access to prospective employers, needed industry human capital, prospective sponsors for their studies and professional networks. Metropolitan is our main sponsor and a partner in ensuring that students explore diverse career paths and align their academic pursuits with market demands, thereby transforming their curiosity into actionable dreams.”

The career fair provided learners and attendees with valuable exposure to career opportunities, industry insights, and guidance on navigating their professional journeys. Exhibitors such as the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA Fund), the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), the University of Namibia (UNAM), and Eenhana VTC were present to share information on career pathways, internships, and employment prospects, sparking new ambitions and significant connections.

NUST reiterated its commitment to bridging the gap between education and industry, while Metropolitan highlighted the importance of continued collaboration in building a skilled, future-ready workforce.

The continued success of the NUST Eenhana Metropolitan Career Fair illustrates the power of collaborations in driving education, innovation, and sustainable development in Namibia.

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