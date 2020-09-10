Shoprite donates N$50 000 to the MTC Knockout Project against homelessness.

Windhoek, Sept 10–Africa’s largest retail grocer Shoprite bolstered the much-anticipated charity project with a N$50 000 and endorsing entrepreneur and comedian Nevile Basson today, joining corporates NAMDIA, Namibia Housing Enterprise (NHE), NamibRe, Huawei and NamibMills.

Speaking a press announcement today, Shoprite Head Buyer Patricia Hangula alluded to sentiments that the continental grocer powerhouse is not new at giving to society as its mandate to support communities where it can.

“Shoprite is pleased to support this initiative, motivated by our desire to uplift communities and to contribute to the wellbeing of those in need. It is Shoprite’s mandate to support the community where we can,” said Hangula before unveiling their brand ambassador for the project, Basson.

The veteran comedian, part-time entrepreneur and PR expert welcomed the endorsement applauding the grocer for supporting communities. “It is indeed an honor to be part of this great initiative. We all have family members who cannot afford the basic necessities of life, this is why I decided to take part and I can only thank Shoprite for coming on board and putting their trust in me.”

Telecommunications giant and lead organizer of the event MTC, also put their weight monetarily on the project with a N$50 000 pledge and endorsing its very own exco team who will be performing as PDK.

“When we started this initiative, we were hopeful that everybody will come on board, especially corporates. So we decided to also walk the talk to pledge for the winning team amongst a group of so much talented personalities. We have decided to take on three of our executives who will be performing as PDK,” said Patience Kanalelo, MTC Head: Corporate Legal Services & Regulatory Affairs.

Melvin Angula, who will be performing as the lead singer Patrick of the trio PDK had this to say; “We looking forward to having fun, all for a good course. It has been an interesting journey and we cannot wait for the 3rd October.”

The MTC Knockout Project is a charity event in the format of peer music concert pairing imminent personalities to perform as their favourite local Namibian musicians, and it is set to address and amplify discourse around homelessness while raising funds to the course.

MTC Manager for Sponsorships and Corporate Affairs John Ekongo welcomed the two sponsorships saying while the project aims to raise N$1.5 million from endorsements, but called on more corporates to make an impact.

“As corporates, what we want have is an impact in order to tell society that as corporates, we can do better if we work together collaboratively to address society’s issues.

Online viewing tickets are available on MTC service menu by dialing *682#, selecting ‘Bundles’ option, followed by option 5 “Knockout” and a ‘Yes’ confirmation at a cost of N$50. This give the buyer a return SMS with their Login details for the show, zero rated.

The online ticket is zero rated, this means that once you have purchased the online ticket, all you need is access to a smart device/laptop/computer and no data charges will apply to watch the concern online on the 03RD October 2020.

NDN Reporter