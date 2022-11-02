UNFPA distributes dignity kits in Ohangwena region

Picture caption: Loide Amkongo, the officer in charge for UNFPA Namibia, hands over dignity kits to pupils from Onambutu Combined School in Ohangwena region.

Lylie Happiness,

Oshakati, 2 Nov. – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in support of national efforts, has distributed dignity kits to 375 adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

UNFPA received funding from the government of Japan through the Leaving No Project which focuses on filling the gaps on GBV and health.

This project operates in eight regions of Namibia and targets vulnerable women and girls as well as engaging men and boys.

The beneficiaries were identified from various schools in the region, including Onambutu Combined School and Eenhana Maternity Waiting Home through the Ministries of Health and Education to ensure that the needy receive the items.

The kits contain basic essential and personal and hygiene items such as shitenge (malong), washing powder, bathing soap, underwear, face cloth, sanitary pad, toothbrush, toothpaste and baby nappies.

The kits are aimed at meeting the basic needs of the beneficiaries while restoring their dignity and they form part of the total project value of US$462.961 (N$7, 4 million).

The distribution of kits is complemented by a holistic support including capacity development, service provision, community engagement, awareness raising, coordination, collaboration and advocacy.

UNFPA is also handed over two sewing machines donated by the Chinese government to Eenhana maternity waiting home in the Ohangwena region. The machines valued at US$554.57 (N$10,000). will be used by pregnant women/ lactating mothers.

The aim of the support is to empower women with livelihood skills and potential to generate family income while at the maternity waiting home.

This support enables vulnerable girls and women to access basic items, and also restore their dignity, confidence and hope.