Trending Now
Home International BRICS countries pledge to deepen cooperation on intelligent customs
BRICS countries pledge to deepen cooperation on intelligent customs
International

BRICS countries pledge to deepen cooperation on intelligent customs

June 8, 2022

BEIJING, June 8  — Customs authorities of BRICS countries vowed to deepen cooperation on intelligent customs at a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

Customs cooperation between BRICS countries has seen fruitful results since the establishment of the cooperation mechanism in 2013, while bilateral trade has maintained steady growth, said Sun Yuning, deputy head of the General Administration of Customs of China.

China’s bilateral trade with BRICS countries totaled 490.42 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, up 39.2 percent year on year, higher than the overall level of China’s foreign trade in the same period, official data shows.

All parties should gradually improve the intelligence level of customs infrastructure, supervision methods, and administrative management, and form cross-border coordinated governance among border administration departments, Sun said.

Against current risks and challenges, the participants pledged to ensure that the customs authorities of BRICS countries continue to work together to safeguard the international supply chain and promote rapid economic and trade recovery among BRICS countries. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 84
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

8 rare baby Siamese crocodiles found in Cambodia

September 21, 2021

At least 5 dead as powerful typhoon lashes...

December 17, 2021

Moscow reported 1,592 new cases, taking the city’s...

September 12, 2021

Rwanda auctions commercial real estate of exiled tycoon

September 27, 2017

Mexican president to press Biden for temporary migrant...

September 3, 2021

Czech gov’t approves two-day paid vacation for vaccinated...

July 31, 2021

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

August 4, 2021

Israel to vaccinate high-risk children aged 5-11 against...

July 27, 2021

Journalist sues U.S. Congress for surveillance footage, other...

August 19, 2021

Zimbabwe allows vaccinated people to resume church services.

August 12, 2021