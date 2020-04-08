NovaNam donates fish towards the people whose income has been impacted by the lockdown

Walvisbay, April 08- To ensure that those who have lost their income or are unable to generate an income have a nutritional meal during the lockdown period, NovaNam fishing company donated over 5000kg of hake fish towards these groups in the towns of Walvis Bay (2000kg), Lüderitz and surroundings (3000kg).

NovaNam Managing Director donated the fish through the offices of the mayors of the two fishing towns today.

“One of the main reasons for us to donate fish during this very difficult time in which we find ourselves while we are fighting the further spread of the COVID-19, is because of the health benefits that it has on the human body,” said NovaNam’s Managing Director Edwin Kamatoto.

Kamatoto added that the company chose to donate hake because this fish species is high in proteins and contains omega3 which helps in decreasing ailments such as heart, cancer and a few other coronary diseases as well.

The Mayor of Walvis Bay received the donation and promised to ensure that it will be given to the intended recipients.

The lockdown period will continue until midnight 16th April 2020.

NDN Staffer