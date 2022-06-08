Namibia’s green future to catalyse new industrial technology adoption: President

WINDHOEK, June 8– Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Wednesday identified the country’s green future as a catalyst toward rapid adoption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, while positively contributing to the global fight against climate change.

Speaking at the opening of Namibia’s 4IR conference in the capital, Geingob reiterated the country’s ambitions to position itself as a global producer of green hydrogen and ammonia, further utilizing it in the country to include citizens and the entire production value chain.

“The 4IR technologies contribute to this green economy as an enabler for production and advanced manufacturing systems, communication networks, education, healthcare, government, and community services,” he added.

He pointed out that under a Memorandum of Understanding that is currently being executed by the University of Namibia (UNAM) on behalf of the government, Namibia was already receiving carbon credits for using blockchain technology to develop a verifiable record for green hydrogen production.

Geingob appointed an eight-member Namibia 4IR Task Force on July 1 last year. To date, the task force has ensured inclusive and participatory processes, consulting over 300 stakeholders throughout the country during 50 in-person and virtual engagement sessions.



“A 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) survey and additional focused surveys were conducted; (and) special projects have been identified and undertaken by the Task Force to unlock quick wins for the country,” he added.

The conference is aimed at validating the work of the task force and is convened under the theme “4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) as an enabler of green and inclusive industrialization.” (Xinhua)