Qatar FM, British foreign secretary discuss regional de-escalation efforts

DOHA, July 24 — Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Friday met with visiting British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband to discuss regional de-escalation efforts, according to a statement by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

Sheikh Mohammed urged all parties to stick to dialogue and diplomacy, honor the U.S.-Iran peace memorandum of understanding, including freedom of navigation via the Strait of Hormuz, and safeguard regional security and stability, the statement read.

He also reaffirmed Qatar’s full support for all efforts aimed at easing tensions and reaching a comprehensive agreement to achieve lasting peace in the region, according to the statement.

The two sides also discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation, it added.

The meeting followed renewed military escalation in the region. The United States has carried out multiple rounds of attacks on Iranian targets in recent days, while Iran has responded by targeting U.S. bases and facilities across the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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