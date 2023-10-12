Namibian Stock Exchange: A Rising Star in Africa

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 12 — The Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) stands as the sole post-independence stock exchange in Namibia, and it has evolved into one of Africa’s most substantial bourses by total market capitalization. Established in 1992, the NSX saw a diverse range of leading Namibian businesses each contributing $10,000 (Namibian dollars) as initial capital.

The NSX has strategically partnered with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa, enhancing its reputation as a reliable and efficient alternative market for regional issuer requirements. The NSX also facilitates dual listings for companies, delivering diversification benefits for the investing public, the issuer, and the exchange.

Representing a blend of sectors and commodities, the NSX has bridged the gap for local investors to connect with a broader international investor base. The exchange actively educates listed companies about relevant governance requirements, exemplified by the development of the Corporate Governance Code for Namibia. Additionally, the NSX aims to cultivate the next generation of investors through mock trading challenges for students.

The NSX envisions that formalizing Namibia’s bond market and central securities depository (CSD) will be the first step in attracting increased international participation. To this end, the NSX is currently implementing a locally hosted Bond Trading System and is in the process of applying for a CSD license.

The NSX has also played a notable role in advancing sustainability and green finance. The exchange boasts five green and sustainable bonds among the 50 bonds listed on its market. In 2021, the NSX achieved another milestone by listing Mobile Telecommunications Limited (“MTC”), the first state-owned company on its Main Board. This listing raised the highest capital to date, totalling N$2,541 billion. Furthermore, as of August 2023, the NSX welcomed Osino Resources Corp, bringing the total number of listed equity securities to 50, including ETFs.

In recognition of its accomplishments, the NSX was honoured with the 2023 Best Stock Exchange Management (Africa) award by CFI.co.

The NSX is emerging as a rising star within the African stock exchange landscape, positioning itself to attract greater international participation and spearhead the development of Namibia’s capital markets.