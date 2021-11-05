Namibia announces preferred bidder to implement green hydrogen project

WINDHOEK, Nov. 5 — Namibia has announced Hyphen Hydrogen Energy as the preferred bidder to develop a green hydrogen project in the southern region of //Kharas, Presidential Economic Advisor and Hydrogen Commissioner James Mnyupe said Thursday evening.

“Namibia is unlocking over 5,700 square km in the //Kharas Region for the potential development of green hydrogen and ammonia assets, expected to double the region’s employment and triple the installed renewable energy generation capacity for the entire country,” Mnyupe said at the announcement event of the successful bidder in Glasgow on the sidelines of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Hyphen Hydrogen Energy will begin their two-year feasibility study and spend about 250 million Namibian dollars (16 million U.S. dollars), Mnyupe said.

“The green hydrogen project aims to generate 5 gigawatts of renewable energy, while the project will ultimately produce 300,000 tons of green hydrogen per year for regional and global markets, either as pure green hydrogen or in derivative form (green ammonia),” he added.

The project shall include a green hydrogen and ammonia plant with wind, solar, electrolysis, and desalination assets, Manyupe said, adding that it will also include a new deepwater port in the coastal town of Luderitz as well as a wind blade manufacturing plant.

“Namibia, as a country, is taking these bold steps to enhance the country’s energy security, decarbonize the country, assist the regional and global peers to reduce their emissions and build a more resilient economy,” Mnyupe stressed. (Xinhua)