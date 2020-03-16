New board formed to prioritize Investment Promotion and SME development.

Windhoek, March 16-President Hage Geingob has formed Namibia Investment Promotion and development board and will appoint the head of the new entity that will focus primarily on Investment Promotion and SME Development.

Thus, Namibia Investment Centre will be replaced by Namibia Investment Promotion Development board.

This decision was motivated by the idea of improving the private sector through economic growth and recovery.

The New board is set to encourage a business environment and to market Namibia as a favourable Investment destination.

This announcement was made today during a press conference in light of the new government structure.

Urias Ngondji

info@namibiadailynews.info