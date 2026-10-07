Namibia, Zimbabwe pledge to deepen economic ties to boost intra-African trade

WINDHOEK, Oct. 7– Namibia and Zimbabwe have pledged to expand two-way trade and investment, and support corporate partnerships to drive economic growth in Southern Africa. This was highlighted on Wednesday during ZimTrade’s three-day outward trade mission in Windhoek.

The mission, led by the Embassy of Zimbabwe in Namibia, was carried out in partnership with the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) and the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Namibia’s Minister of International Relations and Trade, Deputy Director for Trade Promotion Sakeus Kapenda said the engagement provided a platform for discussions on bilateral trade and commercial cooperation.

“Our objective should be to ensure that strong relationships are increasingly reflected in the volume and diversity of trade, in investment and business partnership between our two sister countries,” he said.

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Namibia Melody Chaurura called on businesses to translate the goodwill between the two countries into practical cooperation through supply contracts, joint ventures and distribution partnerships.

Both parties delivered presentations that provided insights into market access, trade flows, regulatory considerations, logistics infrastructure, agricultural production, and opportunities for business expansion.

NIPDB Executive for Market Access and Export Promotion Peter Shivute highlighted that bilateral trade remained heavily export-led in 2025, with Namibia exporting significantly more to Zimbabwe than it imported in return.

He noted that Namibia’s 2025 exports to Zimbabwe were heavily concentrated in frozen fish, petroleum oils, and semiconductor devices, while its primary imports from Zimbabwe consisted mainly of mineral substances, malt, and other minerals.

Shivute emphasized that leveraging key sectors like petroleum, seafood, and semiconductor manufacturing will be vital to creating a more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship.

Zimbabwe’s commercial presence in Namibia is currently anchored by the operational Zimbabwe Dry Port at Walvis Bay, which serves as a vital Atlantic trade gateway for the landlocked country. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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