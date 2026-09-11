Namibia launches project to boost local fish consumption, strengthen value chain

WINDHOEK, Sept. 11– Namibia has launched an initiative aimed at increasing domestic fish consumption and reinforcing the country’s fisheries value chain as well as strengthening food security. The Erongo Governor’s Fish Consumption Promotion Project was unveiled at a launch ceremony in Swakopmund on Friday by Kaire Mbuende, director general of Namibia’s National Planning Commission.

In his keynote address, Mbuende said the project was designed to bring fish closer to consumers. “By bringing fish closer to consumers and supporting local fish enterprises, we are strengthening a regional value chain from the fishing industry to processing, distribution, retail and consumption,” he added.

Mbuende further noted that the initiative connects Namibia’s marine resources with food security, entrepreneurship, employment and inclusive economic development. According to Mbuende, marine resources must therefore do more than generate export earnings.

“Increasing domestic fish consumption can therefore contribute to healthier households while creating a stronger local market for Namibia’s fisheries products,” he said.

Through the initiative, each beneficiary will receive a standardized support package comprising a converted and branded fish shop container, equipment and cold-storage facilities, start-up capital of 5,000 Namibian dollars (about 309 U.S. dollars), fish products and technical and business development support.

“Beneficiaries should use this opportunity not simply to operate fish shops, but to build businesses that can grow, employ others and participate in wider value chains,” he added.

The Erongo Region occupies a strategic position in Namibia’s economy, with a strong fishing industry, a major port, growing logistics activities and significant tourism potential. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 24