Namibia promotes economic diplomacy at inaugural diplomatic fair

WINDHOEK, Oct. 17– Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi on Friday called for diplomatic relations to translate into concrete opportunities for economic growth and job creation.

Speaking at the opening of Namibia‘s inaugural Diplomatic Fair in Windhoek, Ashipala-Musavyi said strong diplomatic ties create an enabling environment for trade, investment and broader economic cooperation.

Namibia seeks partnerships that support sustainable growth, industrialization, economic diversification and employment, Ashipala-Musavyi said. She also highlighted the importance of expanding intra-African trade through the Southern African Development Community and the African Continental Free Trade Area, strengthening regional value chains and helping African businesses reach wider markets.

“I encourage diplomatic missions to continue working closely with Namibia in identifying sectors of mutual benefit, facilitating business-to-business connections and promoting greater understanding of the opportunities available in our respective economies,” she said.

Describing the inaugural fair as an important beginning, Ashipala-Musavyi said its long-term value would depend on sustained efforts to develop the connections established during the event.

Organized by the Ministry of International Relations and Trade, the two-day event runs on Friday and Saturday at Parliament Gardens under the theme “Connecting Nations, Creating Opportunities.”

The fair brings together diplomatic missions, government officials, entrepreneurs and members of the public for cultural exchange and business networking.

Participating missions are showcasing their countries’ cultures, products and opportunities, with food, crafts and other cultural items available for purchase. (Namibia Daily News /Xinhua)

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