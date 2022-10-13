Capricorn Group employees donate over 16 500 Sanitary pads for disadvantaged girls on International Day of the Girl Child

Over 50 disadvantaged young girls from orphanages and other vulnerable groups in Windhoek received over 16,500 sanitary pads from Capricorn Group employees in their capacity as Changemakers on October 11, 2022, recognized as the International Day of the Girl Child, to raise awareness of the difficulties experienced by many girls throughout the world. The day is an annual, well-recognized commemoration that amplifies the voices of girls by raising awareness of their difficulties.

Numerous funding requests are made to the Capricorn Foundation by initiatives that want to provide sanitary pads to help underprivileged girls. Therefore, Capricorn Group acknowledged the growing hardship of underprivileged teenage girls in at-risk neighborhoods, as well as their struggle to obtain sanitary pads, which frequently prevents them from attending school for a few days each month. Capricorn Group decided to use the International Day of the Girl Child as an occasion to concretely assist Namibia’s Girl Children and requested that their staff give sanitary napkins and wipes. The goal was to make sure that the girls who were identified at the handover event received at least a year’s worth of sanitary pads from the donation campaign, with the extra pads being strategically distributed to the orphanages that weren’t in attendance. Many staff from the Group and its subsidiaries Bank Windhoek, Capricorn Asset Management, and Entrepo Holdings went above and beyond in the weeks leading up to the handover event to buy sanitary pads and towels to keep a girl in school.

According to research, girls from disadvantaged backgrounds may miss up to 50 days of the school year because they lack access to sufficient feminine hygiene products. To promote our Group’s mission of being Connectors of Positive Change, we thus invited our employees to donate their money to buy these feminine hygiene items in addition to their time today with the girls. In this manner, we are all contributing to a young girl’s empowerment. According to Marlize Horn, group executive for brand and corporate affairs and executive officer for the Capricorn Foundation.

More than 16,500 sanitary pads were distributed along with a fun-filled afternoon of activities, a filling supper delivered to the girls, and a motivational speech by Diana Andimba, Miss Namibia’s Second Princess.

“I feel like I’m floating on air. One of the recipients of the pads remarked, “I am glad to receive my pads for an entire year and happy to be here having some fun.

Employees will continue to explore for chances to affect positive change in our communities and support social welfare in Namibia since Capricorn Group’s Changemaker program has solidified the Group’s image as a Connector of Positive Change among the communities.