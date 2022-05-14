SPEC nullifies chaotic Kavango East elder’s conference and orders re-run.

By Nankali za MUSERENGWA.

RUNDU, 14 May 2022 – The recent central committee meeting held at Dash Boutique Guesthouse in Windhoek on Saturday, 7 May nullified the Kavango East regional Swapo Party Elders Council’s (SPEC) conference which ended in chaos after regional leadership and election officials imposed Hildegart Mangundu as the sole candidate for the regional secretary position

It also sneaked in a person who was allegedly not from SPEC structures, Santos Kabwata, and elected him as a regional mobiliser of the elders without even having a quorum.

During the same conference, three constituencies Kavango East, Rundu Urban, Rundu Rural, and Ndonga Linena staged a walkout protest on the way the conference was organised. It blocked their preferred candidate, Ben Sikanga Nkuvi from the Ndonga Linena constituency, from challenging Mangundu, from the same constituency, for the position of secretary.

In a letter dated 12 May, seen by this reporter, Mukwaita Shenyengana, secretary of SPEC, directed regional coordinator, Mushinga Shinduvi, to instruct the region to re-hold their conference before 12 June 2022.

“I’m pleased to inform you that all regional conferences in Namibia with problems or with complaints such as Kavango East experienced were given chance (time) to do or re-run their regional conferences before the end of June 2022” – Shanyengana wrote in his letter copied to Benhard Tjatjara, the lawyer of Ben Sikanga, who also challenged the conference results – Namibia Daily News.