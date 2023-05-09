Dr Victor and The Rasta Rebels to Perform Live in Windhoek After 12 Years

Staff Writer

Windhoek, May 9 – Dr Victor and The Rasta Rebels are set to make their highly anticipated return to Namibian soil with a concert at the Windhoek Country Club Resort on May 13th, 2023. As one of South Africa’s most beloved bands since the 1980s, their unique blend of African rhythms, reggae, and rock music has captivated audiences around the world. Led by the talented musician, singer, and songwriter, Dr Victor, the concert promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for music lovers in Namibia.

The concert marks the band’s first performance in Namibia in 12 years, and music fans in the country are eagerly anticipating the event. The Windhoek Country Club Resort, known for its picturesque grounds and ample space, has been chosen as the perfect venue to host the concert. With BigeventsNamibia at the helm of preparations, the concert is set to be an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and culture.

Dr Victor, whose real name is Victor Khojane, was inspired by the music of Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, and other reggae legends. He began his music career in the 1980s, playing in various bands and honing his skills as a musician. Dr Victor has performed for international stars such as Paul Simon, Janet Jackson, and Gloria Estefan. He made the global charts in Japan, Mexico, France, and the Middle East with his album Faya.

In the late 1990s, Dr Victor reunited with The Rasta Rebels, and they released a compilation album titled “The Best of the Rasta Rebels,” which included an unreleased track called “I Love to Truck”. Over the years, Dr Victor released solo projects like “Sunshine Daze” (2003) and “If You Wanna Be Happy” (2004), as well as Rasta Rebels albums such as “When Somebody Loves You Back” (2006).

The concert is expected to draw music lovers from all over Namibia and beyond, and tickets are selling fast. BigeventsNamibia urges fans to purchase their tickets early to take advantage of early bird prices, which are available on webtickets.com.na and at any PicknPay nationwide. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of music with Dr Victor and The Rasta Rebels. – Namibia Daily News