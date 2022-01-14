MTC Sends off Senior Hockey Teams

Trending Now
January 14, 2022

WINDHOEK, JAN 14 – Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC), through its Manager Corporate Affairs John Ekongo, extended goodwill wishes to the senior women and men outdoor hockey teams – ahead of their participation at the Hockey Africa Cup of Nation in Accra, Ghana.

The Hockey Africa Cup of Nations organised by the African Hockey Federation. would be held the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Ghana from 17 to 23 January 2022. Namibia is placed in Pool A, alongside arch -rival South Africa and Kenya, while Pool B, has powerhouse Egypt, Nigeria, Uganda and host Ghana.

Namibia’s opening match will be against South Africa, 17th January 2022, before taking on Kenya on the 18th January. London in Pool A. The teams depart for Accra on Saturday on Friday, 14 January 2022. “Sport is one of the tools that bring together a nation and we would like to take this opportunity to wish the team and coaching staff everything of the best as they square of in Ghana against some of the best in the business,” said Ekongo.

“On behalf of all the entire Namibian nation we would like to assure you that we will be behind you in your quest to bring back the trophy. We are confident you will represent us with pride and dignity. We wish the team well and be Ambassadors of the Land of the Brave. – MTC

