Kalusha Bwalya pays tribute to the late former president of Zambia Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

Former zambian National team footballer and former President of Football Association of Zambia Kalusha Bwalya has taken to social media to pay tribute to his former president Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

“From the very first time I knew of you as First Republican President and the many occasions we met especially on the football field from 1983, one thing in your leadership remained constant, your love for Mother Zambia and your love for football. It is with a heavy heart that i say goodbye to you President Kenneth Kaunda. I am and will always be a proud member of the “KK11″ a National Team that played in your honour and was aptly named after you. May your dear soul rest in eternal peace, knowing the immense impact you made on all Zambians, Africans and the World at large .#KK #KK11 #kennethkaunda #Leadership #ZambiaMourns”

RIP.