Iran’s IRGC says supertanker exploded after hitting mine in Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 — The navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday that a “violating” supertanker that sought to cross the Strait of Hormuz through an “unauthorized” route within the preceding hours suffered a “huge” explosion after hitting a naval mine.

The explosion resulted in a “massive” fire on the oil tanker, which had turned off its GPS and radar systems, the navy said in a statement published by the IRGC’s official news outlet, Sepah News.

Carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, the vessel sought “unauthorized” passage through the strait with the U.S. military’s support, Sepah News reported, adding that the waterway has been closed.

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.

On Wednesday, the IRGC Navy said a “violating” container ship attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz via an “unauthorized and high-risk” route sank earlier in the day after hitting a naval mine south of the waterway.

Speaking to state-run IRIB TV on Tuesday, IRGC Navy Commander Ali Azmaei said his troops are controlling the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz “round the clock,” while the Gulf of Oman is under the control and supervision of the Iran’s navy.

He warned that those violating shipping rules under U.S. “deception or provocation” would face a decisive response from Iran. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 46