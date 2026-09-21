Iran to change war’s “geography” if under new “invasion,” says IRGC spokesperson

TEHRAN, Sept. 21– Iran will definitely change the “geography” of the war with the United States and Israel if it comes under another “invasion,” Hossein Mohebbi, spokesperson of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), has said.

“If another invasion is launched (against Iran), there will be significant changes in our defense and offense … We will definitely change the war’s geography,” Mohebbi said in an interview with Iran’s Al-Alam news channel published Sunday night.

“We will certainly introduce new weapons with new capabilities into the fray, and the world will be astonished,” Mohebbi said. “We have new targets that have not been attacked yet.”

Mohebbi emphasized that the war has not ended yet, and the IRGC has prepared itself for a long-term conflict.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces on Monday vowed “more defeats” for the United States, Israel and their allies.

“Iran’s armed forces will not back down in the face of the enemy and will give the aggressors and ill-wishers, especially the U.S. and Israeli enemies and their allies, the bitter taste of more defeats,” it said in a statement.

The IRGC announced on Monday that its aerospace division’s air defense shot down a U.S. MQ-1 Predator drone over the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the day.

On Sunday, the Iranian Army said its air defense intercepted an Orbiter drone over the key waterway of global oil shipping.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Iran’s capital Tehran and other cities. Iran has since tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

On June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Under the MoU, they were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days, a deadline that expired on Aug. 17, to reach a final agreement, but the talks’ fate remains unclear amid recent escalations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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