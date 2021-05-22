F9: The Fast Saga” reaches top of China box office

BEIJING, May 22 — “F9: The Fast Saga,” the newest chapter in the Fast and Furious action franchise, finished its first day of release at the top of China’s box office chart on Friday.

Featuring a new adventure with the leading characters as high-performance drivers, the movie raked in 316.7 million yuan (about 49 million U.S. dollars) on Friday, accounting for over 85 percent of the total box office sales in China.

The previous two entries in the series, “The Fate of the Furious” (2017) and “Furious 7” (2015), grossed 2.67 billion yuan and 2.42 billion yuan in China, respectively.

“Love Will Tear Us Apart,” a Chinese romantic film, came in second with daily sales of 31.5 million yuan on the day.

Spy thriller “Cliff Walkers” took third place on the daily box office chart, generating a revenue of 79.6 million yuan. (Xinhua)